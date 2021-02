(WLNS) — To celebrate NASA’s mars rover landing happening on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special limited edition doughnut. The doughnut looks like the red planet.

If by chance you participated in the send your name to mars campaign from NASA, you’ll be able to get the treat for free. It is required that you bring your mars boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

The Mars doughnut will land in Krispy Kreme shops on Thursday, Feb. 18 for one day only and while supplies last.