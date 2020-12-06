L.A. County offers at-home COVID-19 testing pilot program

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CBS) — Instead of going out to get tested for COVID-19, Los Angeles County is offering free home tests in partnership with “Fulgent Genetics”
From now until January 15th, a test can be shipped to your house, with results back within 48 hours.
To participate, the person must have symptoms, have been in close contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19.
Or they must be a senior or person with a disability who may have been exposed.
