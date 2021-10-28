Lansing 17-year-old admits to multiple home invasions in the area

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 17-year-old boy from Lansing has been arrested in connection to a series of home invasions in July of 2021.

The DeWitt Township Police Department investigated a number of home invasions around the area back in July, and in one of the incidents, suspects were recorded in a homeowner’s “Ring” doorbell system.

During the investigation, the DeWitt Township police were able to gather some fingerprints.

The results just came back in from the Michigan State Police Crime lab and matched a person from Lansing.

The suspect was contacted and police say that he admitted to doing home invasions in DeWitt Township and other counties as well.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation as they try and find additional suspects who they believe were also involved.

The report will be sent to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office where the DeWitt Township Police Department says they are seeking charges on the 17-year-old.