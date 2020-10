LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Another satellite office is opening in the city of Lansing and you can go there for early voting and voter registration.

The Alfreda Schmidt office South-side Community Center office will be opening from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This marks the first time Lansing voters have three service locations where they can vote, register to vote, or pick up an absentee ballot.

The center will be open to voters Monday through Friday until Nov. 2.