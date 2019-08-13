Lansing apartment complex may have to evict all tenants

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan State University has 21 incoming students that have been awarded scholarships to cover full tuition, room and board as well as a stipend for up to eight semesters of undergraduate study.

The scholarships are considered among the most competitive awards in the country with a value of about $130,000 for in-state students and nearly $230,000 for out-of-state students.

Alumni Distinguished Scholars were selected from more than 1,300 of the top high school seniors who applied to MSU, participated in interviews and took an intensive general knowledge exam this past winter.

“Michigan State University offered these highly competitive scholars an opportunity to become leaders in our efforts to change the world,” said John Ambrose, interim executive director of admissions. “They represent the best and brightest of their generation and will receive a world-class education.”

All students receiving an Alumni Distinguished Scholarship or University Distinguished Scholarship will be members of the Honors College.

“We congratulate these scholars on earning MSU’s most prestigious scholarships and are excited to see them excel,” said Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, dean of the Honors College.