Lansing Board of Water & Light offering paid parental leave, hopes other companies to follow

Paid time off for new parents is a movement on the rise.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made it a part of her budget plan for 2021. State workers would get up to 12 weeks of paid leave after becoming new parents.

It’s a trend local businesses are taking notice including Lansing Board of Water & Light.

The company is offering four paid weeks for any family bringing home a new baby, for employees who have been with the company for 12 consecutive months and are full-time.

First time mom, Amy Adamy, was inspired during her pregnancy to do something to help new parents.

“I know it was a stress-er for me and I don’t want anyone to feel that way,” Adamy said. “I want them to know that when they come back to work they have the finances, the resources, and the support that they need.”

So she came up with a plan and pitched it to her bosses at BLW.

“If a company offers you paid time if you lose a child for bereavement it just makes sense that you should to have paid time to bring a child intro the world,” Adamy said.

The paid parental plan started in January, months after Adamy’s pregancy.

Despite not being able to enjoy the benefits of the plan she pitched Adamy says she’s thrilled about helping others.

“I want my son to know that you can inspire change with your voice nobody if it helps you are not, and I hope this policy helps people across the company for decades,” she said.