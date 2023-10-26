LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s new public safety building had its groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Leaders in the Capital City gathered at the site Thursday morning for a special ceremony to celebrate the new public safety complex.

The building, located at 2500 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing, will house the district court and the police and fire headquarters.

Officials say it’s a longtime coming, as the current home for these services has several issues that affect these departments’ efficiency.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he is very excited for what’s to come, and he says it’s because voters approved a $175 million bond for the design and construction of the building, and to make improvements to other fire stations in the city.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee says the community support means a lot because officials are facing some issues in their current facility.

“Water issues, mold, animals — we have infestation of bees, bats, I mean there is a lot of issues. Leaky roofs, furnaces going out — stuff like that, we would eliminate by having this new facility,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

“I think when the bond was passed, and the officers and the firefighters realized how much their community supported them was a big boost in morale. Now getting them a new facility will be a big boost in morale. And it will help us recruit the best and brightest new officers to come to the city of Lansing,” Sosebee added.

The planning process has started but there is not a set date for construction yet. Saturday is National First Responders Day, so Schor honored police and firefighters at the event as well.