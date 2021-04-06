Lansing City Council reverses course, will continue to meet virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The President of the Lansing City Council Peter Spadafore announced today that they will continue to have their meetings virtually.

Spadafore released the following statement:

“When the Lansing City Council began planning for in-person and hybrid meetings, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were trending in the right direction, now, the trends have taken a concerning turn.

“After consulting with the Ingham County Health Department, the Lansing City Council will continue to meet virtually and will not provide an in-person option for participation. The risk to the public, staff members, and the Council is too great. As the number of COVID cases in our region continues to rise, we encourage all residents 16 and over to schedule vaccination appointments, continue to mask up, stay socially distanced and vigilant.”