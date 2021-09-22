Lansing Everett cancels football game due to suspensions, injuries, eligibility issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Everett has canceled their varsity football game Friday due to suspensions injuries, and eligibility issues, according to their head coach Jaleel Canty.

“We currently don’t have enough to field a varsity team safely against EL. (East Lansing). While this is unfortunate we hope to be back on the field next Friday to face Holt,” Canty said on Facebook.

Everett’s freshman team will be be playing tomorrow at Archie Ross Stadium at 6:00 p.m., Canty said.

It’s been an eventful week at Everett High School. On Tuesday, the school went into a lockdown and a student was later arrested and charged for bringing a gun to school.

Ja’Quan Montel Robinson, 18-years-old, is being charged with one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and one count of Possessing a Weapon in a Weapon-Free School Zone for the incident.

Today, multiple police officers were called to the school for a disturbance. We are still working to learn more about the incident.

It’s not clear at this time if those incidents have anything to do with Everett forfeiting their game on Friday.