Lansing fire department battles an early morning fire

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The Lansing fire department crews were busy this morning– battling a house fire on the south side of town.

The fire started at around three this morning.

When our 6 news crew on scene there were 5 fire trucks battling heavy smoke. Dozens of fire fighter where in and out trying to get the fire under control.

The Lansing fire department says no injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

6 news will update you on air , online and on our 6 news app when we learn more.