Lansing Maaco customers wait coming to an end

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Customers now have answers after they took their vehicles to an auto body shop that closed its doors.

A judge ruled Wednesday morning that car owners will be allowed to get inside the Maaco auto body shop later this month.

People’s vehicles have been trapped inside the shop for months with no word from the Maaco owner, Douglas Parks.

Parks didn’t show-up to court Wednesday, so the judge ruled that the building’s owner can have access to the building in 10 days.

At that time the Ingham County Sheriff’s office said the locks can be changed and people can get their vehicles back, but they will need to have a valid ID and title.

We will continue to follow this story and let you know the date and time officers will be at the Maaco building to allow customers to claim their vehicles.