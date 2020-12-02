Lansing man honored for helping his community

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A man in Lansing is getting national attention on Wednesday for helping his community during the pandemic.



Leo Pessoa, has been donating food to a church’s blessing box for months, even though he lost his job.



Leo was featured on ‘Good Morning America’ and was honored for his work.



He was gifted a brand new car and he says he’s been excited about the response he’s been getting.



“People ask, ‘Oh, that’s so nice. What is this box? And how can we do that as well?’ And then well, I tell them well, you know if you’re not in Lansing maybe, uh, close to your house, uh, there is a box-like that that you can, you know, convert to a food pantry.” Said Leo Pessoa.



The donation idea is even going international, Leo’s husband says their friends in Brazil are recreating blessing boxes for their communities as well.



In Lansing, people are giving Leo food, drinks, and toiletries to put in the box near him.