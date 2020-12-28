Lansing Named a Bronze-Level Bike Friendly Community

A few demonstrators can be seen in front of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing as the Electoral College meets to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Mayor Andy Schor announced The League of American Bicyclists named Lansing a Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community.

The award recognizes the City for its commitment to create resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

“Infrastructure has been one of my top priorities since taking office. It is nice to see that our hard work related to that commitment is being recognized,” said Mayor Schor. “We will continue to make Lansing a more friendly community for non-motorized modes of transportation. Projects like Lansing River Trail improvements, road diets, and bike lanes are just a few of the tools we’ve used in the past. I look forward to implementing additional changes to make Lansing an easier place to travel by something other than a car.”

Lansing will join 485 other communities across the country to create safer streets. This round of awards includes 51 new and renewing awardees, it joins a total of 485 current Bicycle Friendly Communities.

“During one of the toughest years in recent memory, we have seen so many Americans turn to biking during the pandemic for fun and for necessary transportation options. It’s so important that communities like the City of Lansing have laid the groundwork over several years to make biking a safe, accessible option for people when we all need as much health and happiness as possible,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.

The five levels of the BFC award include diamond, platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, plus an honorable mention category.

To learn more about the BFC program, visit www.bikeleague.org/community.