Lansing Police Department needs your help finding a missing teenager

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in finding this missing teenager.

Demasio Nino Perez is 15 years old.

He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 145 pounds.

His family reported him as a runaway/missing person.

Perez was last seen in the 500 block of Riley in Lansing Mich, wearing sweat pants and a Nike hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen Perez or know anything about his whereabouts, contact
Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600
Detective Joe Riedel 517-483-4158

