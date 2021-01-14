Lansing Police Dept. increasing security ahead of planned protests

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, the FBI has issued alerts about planned armed protests in all 50 states, including here in Lansing.

This comes just days before president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lansing Police Chief Darryl Green says his team isn’t taking any chances.

“We’re taking additional security measures here at our police headquarters and through out the city. We’re focusing on downtown and all of our critical infrastructures as well,” Green said.

He says LPD is working with Michigan State Police, the National Guard, Ingham County, Michigan State University, Meridian Township and East Lansing Police.

“We’re not going to tolerate destruction of property or tolerate any kind of assaultive behavior,” he said.

Chief Green’s message to people attending the protest is this.

“We support first amendment expression, particularly safe first amendment expression. definitely we are going to be optimistic. but we are prepared for the worst situations,” Green said.