Lansing Police Dept. investigates shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department responded to an alleged report of a shooting today around 3:39 P.M. near the 2100 block of Forest Road.

According to a press release issued by the Lansing Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she’s reported to be in critical condition.

So far, authorities say a suspect in the incident is a 30-year-old woman who is in custody.

The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Thomas at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

<<<This is currently under investigation.>>>