The Lansing Police Department is used to attending career fairs and other events to try and recruit people to join the force. But on Saturday, they extended their reach to a brave new world: Facebook and Instagram.

The department hosted a “virtual ride along” on Saturday to show people what it’s like to be a police officer. Over the course of more than a dozen posts on Instagram, viewers got a glimpse of a “day in the life” of a Lansing police officer, including video of a traffic stop.

During the 6 hour shift, officers also answered questions from people about what it’s like to serve as a police officer. When asked what their favorite part of the job was, they said “interacting with the community” – and they were ready with a question about their favorite donut:

The department posted more than a dozen pictures on Instagram over the course of the day. Their posts talked about their routines but also schedules, benefits, and other aspects of the job.

The Lansing Police Department, like other departments around Michigan and across America, are trying to fill their ranks. Lansing will even pay potential recruits while they are training and pay for their training at Lansing Community College.