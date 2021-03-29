Lansing police investigate Hit & Run crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Police in Lansing say they need help, as they investigate a hit and run crash Wednesday, March 24th.

According to investigators, a white sedan pulled from Kaynorth Rd onto S. Cedar St in front of a motorcycle, causing a crash. The motorcycle rider was hurt and taken to a local hospital.

Police then say the driver of the car left the scene prior to their arrival.

The car is a white color sedan with significant damage to the drivers side front fender.

Sergeant Don Porter is the officer investigating the crash, and is looking for help locating the driver of the sedan.

Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Sgt. Porter at 517-483-4667, or you can message the department on Facebook.