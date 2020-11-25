Police investigating a homicide in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department is investigating what they’re calling a homicide within the city.

Shortly after 9 AM, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 5900 block of Richwood St. on a check occupant’s welfare call.

Once they got on the scene, they made entry into the residence and found two individuals. One individual (66-year-old male / Victim) was pronounced dead on the scene. The other (24-year-old male / Suspect) was placed into custody without incident.

The Lansing Police Department says detectives along with Crime Scene investigators are on scene attempting to determine the events that led up to the man’s death.

It is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information with regard to this case is asked to call one of the

following: