Lansing Police investigate suspicious death

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death, at an apartment complex within the city.

According to officers, they were dispatched to an apartment in the 5500 block of Joshua St on a medical call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old male who was unresponsive inside. Lansing Fire Department Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers and Detectives continue to investigate the death of the 43-year-old. An autopsy
will be conducted by a Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The Lansing Police Department encourages anyone with information with regard to this investigation to call one of the following: Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon 517-483-6855, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan