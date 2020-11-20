Lansing Police investigate suspicious death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death, at an apartment complex within the city.

According to officers, they were dispatched to an apartment in the 5500 block of Joshua St on a medical call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old male who was unresponsive inside. Lansing Fire Department Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers and Detectives continue to investigate the death of the 43-year-old. An autopsy

will be conducted by a Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The Lansing Police Department encourages anyone with information with regard to this investigation to call one of the following: Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon 517-483-6855, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.