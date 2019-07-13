Lansing police investigate two-vehicle crash









LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on South Walnut Street and West Kalamazoo Street in Lansing around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police say a car with one person in it ran a red light, hitting another car with two people in it on its side.

All three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lansing police are continuing to investigate the crash.

