LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — This morning The Lansing Police Department is seeking help from the public to find 15-year-old Amaurie Elizabeth Chamberlain

Police say she was last seen on the 1200 blk of E. Michigan Avenue around 10:30 PM

Chamberlain is described to have sandy brown hair, is 5′7, and 175 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, and black shoes.

If you see her or have information on her location, you’re encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.