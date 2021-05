LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police are looking for 13-year-old Dejaven Bernard Hopkins. His family has reported him missing and he was last seen in the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd.

Dejaven is 5-foot-10 inches tall and 160 pounds.

If you know where Dejaven is call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Sarah Willson at 517-483-6813.