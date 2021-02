LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police need your help finding a missing teen.

Deovion Simpson is 13 years old, 6’2″ and 220 pounds.

His family recently reported Deovion as a runaway/missing Person. He was last seen in the 300 block of Hylewood Ave.

Call Police if you have information on Deovion.

Lansing Police 517-483-4600

Detective working on the case: 517-483-4158