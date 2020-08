LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Lansing police need your help finding a missing 74 year old man.

Meried Woldegabrel Salemariam is 5’3″ and 114 lbs.

He was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Armstrong.

Call Lansing Police if you have information at 517-483-4600

Detective: 517-483-4158