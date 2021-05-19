Lansing police officer fired over racist text message

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A Lansing police officer has been fired, after sending a racially insensitive text message to several other officers.

According to the department, an officer reported the message leading to an investigation. Following that internal review, the officer who sent the message was fired.

The Lansing Police Department says the administration does not tolerate discriminatory behavior.

6 News has also learned the officer who was fired is challenging the departments decision.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.