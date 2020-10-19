Lansing Police search for suspect in Gas Station robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Lansing need help locating a suspect, in relation to a robbery, at a Gas station in the 6200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

It happened on Saturday around 7 AM.

According to police, the suspect entered the business, approached the counter, held out a weapon, and demanded money. The employee working handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect left the building.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Call Police at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-6869 with information on this crime, suspect, or vehicle used.

