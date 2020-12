LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in their search for 45-year-old Gregory Dean Stanback. He is 5’8 and 200 lbs.

Stanback was recently reported as a Missing/Endangered person. He was last seen in the 500 block of S. Pennsylvania yesterday wearing a black t-shirt, blue and black pajama pants, and flip-flops.

Stanback has medical complications and is in need of his medication.

You are asked to call Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 if you have seen him.