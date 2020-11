LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in their search for 47-year-old Thomas Long.

Long was last seen in the 200 block of N. Pennsylvania.

According to police, he has medical complications, and is in need of assistance.

If anyone can help police in their search for long, they’re asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Ryan Kellom at 517-483-6842.

You can also message the department on Facebook.