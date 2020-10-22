Lansing poll workers undergo training ahead of Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This election is quite different and as voters cast their ballots across the country, poll workers will be faced with some unique challenges as well.

Elizabeth Wheeler, is a new poll worker and says she wants to make sure people can vote with confidence.

“We’ll do our best to make sure our voices are heard,” Wheeler said.

She says this election will be one she remembers in history.

“This year in particular to kind of have a front row seat on history i think is going to be extremely interesting to watch,” she said.

City clerk Chris Swope says Wheeler is not alone. In fact, hundreds have volunteered to work on November 3rd.

“We’ve got around 600 people that will be working in this election and about half of them are new,” Swope said.

A number Swope didn’t think would be possible, at first.

“We were concerned for a while we didn’t know what was going to happen… how willing people would be to work,” he said. ” I can tell you the citizens of Lansing have definitely stepped up.”

Training today included everything from covid-19 precautions as well as how to make sure everyone feels welcome.

“We teach them to treat every voter the same and to make sure they’re protecting the voter rights of every worker,” Swope said.

He says volunteers stepped up in a year that has presented what seems like endless challenges.

“So many people are making sacrifices to vote and have their voices heard,” Wheeler said. “I am able to take the day off so to speak and work the fools so i feel it’s the least I can do. “