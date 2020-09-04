Lansing receives $440,000 grant for elections

LANSING, MICH. (MICH)— This city of Lansing announce on Friday it was awarded a $443,742 grant, to help with the upcoming election amid the pandemic.

The city says the grant will help provide an opportunity to prepare and operate a safe,

secure and accurate election, and encourage increase participation from Lansing City

citizens. The funding comes from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit voting

advocacy group.

What the funds will be used for:

Absentee ballot application being mailed on Sept. 5 to every remaining Lansing City voters (over 60,000) who has not requested a ballot to be mailed to them

Purchase and installation of 12 new safe and secure drop-boxes located at all fire stations (6), community centers (4), the CATA CTC station, and the City Cemetery office (1) by September 24

Hazard pay lump-sum bonus for the 500 election precinct and absentee counting board workers of an $100 for working all day and $50 for working a shorter shift. More workers are needed and can sign up via a link at lansingmi.gov/clerk

Expanded in-person early voting opportunities.

Expanding voter education and outreach efforts.

20 billboard messages across the City and media buys encouraging and informing voters across all mediums.

High-speed tabulators for AV ballots

“This is great news for Lansing City voters. We can use this money to dramatically expand

our operation to meet the demand of this unprecedented election, build an infrastructure

for the future growth of people taking advantage of the benefits of voting at home and expand

our voter education efforts” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “Voters can count on

me to make sure their vote is safe, secure, and counted this upcoming election – even in

the midst of a pandemic.”