Lansing records 13.3 inches of snow, 6th most ever in one day

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Besides causing a mess on the roads, Wednesday’s winter storm shattered snowfall records for the City of Lansing.

Storm total snowfall, collected by the StormTracker 6 team through the day, measured 13.3 inches of snow on Wednesday. WLNS’ station is the official snowfall observing site for Lansing for the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Wednesday’s storm broke several records.

Most notably, Lansing’s storm total became the largest single-day snowfall for any day in the month of February.

The previous record was 13.0 inches on February 28, 1900. In addition, it was the sixth-largest daily snowfall total recorded in Lansing history.

Here are the top five:

15.4” on January 26, 1967 (notably, the Blizzard of ’67) 15.1” on January 26, 1978 (notably, the Blizzard of ’78) 14.5” on December 11, 2000 13.9” on March 17, 1973 13.9” on Marcy 9, 1919

The daily total broke the previous record for the most snowfall on February 2nd, which was previously 8.4 inches during the Groundhog’s Day Blizzard of 2011.

Widespread snowfall reports of 8-12 inches were common in Mid-Michigan from Wednesday’s storm.

The snow caused Lansing to cancel school Thursday and all extra curricular activities.