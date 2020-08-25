Lansing School District braces for change after USDA makes restrictions to school lunch program

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will make changes to the nation’s school lunch program which will impact the access to free meals for families.

Earlier in the pandemic the U-S-D-A enacted temporary waivers to their summer lunch program– that allowed families to pick up meals for all their kids in one site. But the changes are set to expire in September.

The Lansing School District has distributed around 760,000 meals a week to local families since the pandemic began. No questions asked. Now it’s bracing for the changes that start on Monday.

“Monday what we’ll have to do at all our curbside locations is ensure that we are only feeding Lansing school students,” said general manager for Sodexo magic at Lansing School District, Jody Taratuta.

The pandemic has taken an economic toll on the nation, making it harder for families to get by.

Michell Harmon is a headstart teacher and a parent who says more can be done to help families that rely on free school meals.

“My concern is how many kids are going to go hungry because we haven’t provided a useful resource for them to get food,” she said.

Earlier today Senator Debbie Stabenow and school leaders came together to urge the Dept. of Agriculture to keep the current plan in place.

“We are calling on them to use the flexibility that congress gave them. we didn’t take it away to continue working with schools and parents and community members to be able to provide the food our children so desperately need during this pandemic,” Stabenow said.

For now families are just hoping kids can focus on learning.

“Are they going to be able to get the most of their education when they are sitting at home thinking wow i haven’t eaten since yesterday,” said Harmon.