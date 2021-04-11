Lansing School District cancels SAT, PSAT, and ACT testing next week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing School District canceled PSAT, SAT, and ACT testing for 8th graders and 11th graders the week of April 12, 2021. The school district took to social media to make the announcement.

The Lansing School District stated it’s in regards to the recommendations made by the State Superintendent Dr. Rice and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The school district says new testing dates will be selected for late April and early May. Plus, families and students will be informed once the new dates are decided next week.

The school district also states daily classes will resume.