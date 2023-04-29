LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In what’s been a draft full of trades and surprises for the Detroit Lions, football fans in mid-Michigan have more to be excited about than the talent coming to the Motor City.

In the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers used the No. 179 overall pick to select Lansing Sexton graduate Karl Brooks.

The 2018 Sexton grad spent the last five seasons at Bowling Green State University and recorded 27.5 sacks during his time as a Falcon.

This past season, 2022, Brooks had his best season at the collegiate level. He earned a selection on the first-team All-MAC team, after recording 10 sacks and 18 tackles-for-loss as a 5th year senior.

Besides from the 2020 COVID-19 season, Brooks played at least 12 games in every season at BGSU and is the school’s first defensive lineman drafted since 2013 when Chris Jones was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round.