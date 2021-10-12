Lansing Township residents frustrated with proposed special assessment for police, fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was speaker after speaker at tonight’s Lansing Township Board Meeting.

Many people came to tell the board they do not support the Police and Fire Protection Special Assessment.

“The people should be afforded the opportunity to vote on this matter directly,” one Lansing Township resident said.

This special assessment proposal from Lansing Township would put money towards things like police patrol vehicles, more ambulances, computer hardware and software equipment.

A cost that residents would be charged based on their property’s taxable value. It would be added to their 2021 winter tax bill.



But it’s a price many say they do not want to pay.

“No way on God’s green earth is this fair for all of us to have to pay for this,” one Lansing Township resident said.

Rob Thompson is a Lansing Township firefighter. He said this is not coming at a good time.

“Hitting people hard right after covid as we’re all kind of recouping from that,” Thompson said.

One top concern people mentioned was the proposed length of the assessment for 10 years.

“That’s an awful long time. I mean I’d be more willing for maybe five.. three to five years,” one Lansing Township resident said.

Another concern was where the money was going

“It’d be nice to have some more ambulances and some other things on this list. Staffing is really where the money needs to be allocated,” one Lansing Township firefighter said.

One resident actually was in support of the special assessment.

He said, “You get what you pay for and I believe that it’s a need so I’m in supporting of it.”

At the end of the public hearing, Lansing Township supervisor said the concerns brought up will be taken into account.

The next public hearing is on October 27th where residents will have another opportunity to voice their opinion on this special assessment.