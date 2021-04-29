Lansing’s diversity alliance finalizing policy recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For months dozens of volunteers have been working to make Lansing a more inclusive and equitable city.

Today the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance gave an update on some of the ideas its come up with to promote positive change.

The group of more than 40 volunteers is tasked with creating policies to level the city’s racial field. Today members said they’ve identified several issues they’d like to see change.

“Health effects from housing issues specific to exposure from lead burdened homes,” is one key problem Ingham County health officer Linda Vail, pointed out.

She says she’s recommending an ordinance to keep land lords accountable for leas exposure in homes.

Brian McGrain, who is part of the ‘Housing & Development” task force says there are several changes that could help make housing more affordable.

“We need to support opportunities for better maintenance of existing owner occupied and rental housing and more housing support for instance and more financial support for those looking to buy a house in the city,” he said.

The group is expected to finalize the project for Mayor Schor’s approval by May 31st.