Lansing’s Mayor Announces a historic train station will be revitalized

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Mayor Andy Schor announced a 113-year-old train station located at 637 East Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing will be revitalized. Many local residents have formerly known the area as Clara’s Restaurant.

The announcement declared the city will work with the Gillespie Group to redevelop the entire property, and Mayor Andy Schorr says the goal for the entire community is to enjoy the vacant space.

“The redevelopment of the train station on the Michigan Avenue Corridor will be the latest project to further revitalize the Stadium District in downtown Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “We’ve seen so much activity and investment in this area over the last couple years with the opening of the Capital City Market and Courtyard by Marriott Hotel right across the street, and the repurposing of this now vacant building will help create an even more vibrant Michigan Avenue, while still allowing residents to enjoy its historic charm.”

The Gillespie Group has asked the City of Lansing and LBRA to amend the brownfield plan across Michigan Avenue to also include the area at 637 Michigan Avenue. The amended plan could increase the amount of taxes that go to the City and Lansing Tax Increment Financing Authority.

The plan was approved by the city during their meeting on Friday, April 9, 2021, Lansing City Council will receive the plan for consideration during their meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021.