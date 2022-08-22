PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of southbound US-131 reopened Monday morning after being closed for several hours due to a fire near Grand Rapids.
The fire happened at Future Environmental, located in the 3600 block of Mill Creek Avenue NE near West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township, according to the Kent County Dispatch.
Southbound US-131 was closed at West River Drive for several hours due to the fire, but the sheriff’s office said two lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.
There was hazardous material in the building, dispatchers said. Hazmat was on scene to make sure chemicals did not run off in to drains or the river, firefighters said.
Dispatch said a total of nine departments responded to the structure fire. The Plainfield Fire Department said over 50 first responders were on scene.
There’s a big emergency response — at least 9 fire departments are here.
We’re told there was a fire here this morning, and it broke out again tonight.
The fire had originally started Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and was put out, dispatch said. The fire rekindled shortly before 9 p.m.
According to the Plainfield Township Fire Department Facebook page, crews arrived on scene to the fire Sunday morning to find “fire venting from a garage door.”
It said a knockdown kept the fire from spreading.
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and was doing OK, firefighter said.
There was another flareup around 7 a.m. Monday, which was soon brought under control, firefighters said.