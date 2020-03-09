Last day to obtain absentee ballot or change absentee ballot vote

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Today is the deadline for any Michigan voter to obtain an absentee ballot or to change their vote on an absentee ballot they have already submitted.

This is the first year people can vote absentee without a reason. Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says the numbers of absentee voters in Lansing doubled from the 2016 primary elections.

“Four years ago we had about 5,000 people vote by absentee ballots this year we were at about 11,500 .. so well over double for the city of Lansing voting by absentee,” says Swope.

Lansing resident Josefina Martinez says today she came to the polls to spoil her ballet.

“The reason I am here today is because I voted for a female and apparently none of the females are back on the ballot for the primaries, so I came in and had to vote for a male,” says Martinez.

To ‘spoil’ your ballet means if you have submitted an absentee ballet and the candidate you voted for is no longer in the race, you can resubmit your vote for a candidate who is still in.

If you have not registered to vote yet, you still will have the opportunity to tomorrow on Election Day.

This is the first time people will be able to register at polls.