Late-night hosts pay emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Conan O’Brien spent time during their respective shows to honor and remember the NBA star.



Fallon shared a personal story about the night they first met and used Kobe’s LA Lakers status to go on a beer run to a delivery-only store.



“Kobe, when we meet again, we’re going on a beer run,” said Fallon.

Kimmel made the decision to have no live studio audience on Monday night because he felt going ahead with a comedy show “didn’t feel right”



He dedicated his entire one-hour show to Kobe, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 15 times.



Jimmy Kimmel choked back tears during the emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant: “I know this might not make sense, but he was just the last person you could have ever imagined something like this happening to.”

Conan spoke about how Kobe Bryant was an incredibly gifted athlete and a great talk show guest.

James Corden remembered the legacy of Kobe Bryant following the tragic news of a helicopter crash that took the life of the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others.