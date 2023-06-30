WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ocimeae Lavender Farm will be hosting its first ever lavender festival on Monday, and there will be a handful of different kinds of lavender to choose from–grown right here in mid-Michigan.

“We went all over many states looking for the best place to plant lavender and there were so many reasons why we couldn’t go other places–too humid, too cold. we ended up coming back here,” co-owner Marilyn Smith said.

With 6,000 lavender bands and 500 pairs of scissors, Marilyn and Tom Smith said they’re ready for the crowd, especially after experiencing a total loss last year.

Both said this year’s new growth is spectacular–and lavender can be beneficial to everyone.

“Being able to come to a place like this and just chill is so unique; I don’t know of a whole lot of different festivals or places where you really just get time to just meditate and just be,” Smith said.

The U-pick part of the festival is open from July 3-8, with more activities scheduled from July 10-15.

No reservation is needed, plus admission and parking are free — but picking your own lavender will cost $15.

If you would like more details on the farm and festival, you can visit the link found on the Seen on 6 Section of our website.