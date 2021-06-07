LAW AND ODOR: Watch an officer rescue a skunk with its head stuck

(CBS NEWS) — A police officer in Ontario, Canada rescues a skunk that got its head stuck in a McFlurry cup. The more impressive feat: not getting sprayed in the process.

