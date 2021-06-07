LAW AND ODOR: Watch an officer rescue a skunk with its head stuck

WLNS 6 News
by: Kiyerra Lake
(CBS NEWS) — A police officer in Ontario, Canada rescues a skunk that got its head stuck in a McFlurry cup. The more impressive feat: not getting sprayed in the process.
LAW AND ODOR: A police officer in Ontario, Canada rescues a skunk that got its head stuck in a McFlurry cup. The more impressive feat: not getting sprayed in the process. pic.twitter.com/oY1oT6B2b8— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2021
