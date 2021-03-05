Lawmaker aims to create 24/7 COVID-19 vaccine info hotline

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new bill in Lansing would lead to the creation of a 24/7 hotline to help people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Republican State Rep. Mark Tisdel from Rochester Hills introduced the House Bill 4430 on Thursday.

It would direct the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to create the vaccination hotline, which would operate around the clock through the end of September 2022.

The hotline would:

Provide information about COVID-19 vaccination locations

Offer real-time updates on vaccine availability

Allow people to preregister for vaccines and sign up for notifications about availability

Let people schedule appointments to get vaccinated when supplies are available

The bill has been referred to the State House Committee on Government Operations. Click here to read it for yourself.