Lawmakers across the state react to Michigan Capitol Commission banning open carry of guns inside of the capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Many lawmakers throughout Michigan have been fighting to ban firearms in the Capitol for months. Back in Spring protesters marched into the Capitol holding rifles. One of the lawmakers who feared for her life was State Representative Sarah Anthony.

“There are some places just due to the nature of work in the building there is no place for firearms, we see this issue escalating in the State Capitols across the country and as we saw at our U.S. Capitol it can turn deadly,” says Representative Anthony.

The Capitol Commission met today and banned the open carry of weapons in the State Capitol building, and this decision is the talk across the state.

Governor Whitmer released this statement saying, “On a normal day, hundreds of people walk through the Capitol, including groups of fourth-graders, teachers, and parents on school field trips to learn about state government. That’s why we must take action to ban all weapons at the Capitol to keep Michiganders safe.”

Michigan State Police will be enforcing this rule, troopers will have to monitor all entrances to the building.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is not happy about today’s decision. She wants more to be done.

In a statement released by Nessel after the decision was made, she says, “Firearms – whether explicitly visible or concealed by clothing – possess the same capability to inflict injury and harm on others and only banning open carry does little to meaningfully improve the safety and security of our Capitol.”