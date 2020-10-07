Lawmakers planning special session on Thursday to address Covid-19

Michigan lawmakers are now being asked to return to the capitol on Thursday to pass several Covid-19-related bills. This is in response to the state supreme court’s ruling that invalidated Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to continue a state of emergency without the legislature’s approval.

The state senate plans to return to session to vote on new covid-19 legislation and send those bills to the house. The house will then meet Tuesday, October 13, the first day the chamber could consider legislation started in the senate.

