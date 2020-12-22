Lawmakers react to second round of stimulus checks

Mich. (WLNS)- Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin says this Covid-19 relief bill includes help for a lot of different things, including relief for small businesses that were hit hard during the pandemic, health care workers, and funding for Covid-19 vaccinations, but there are two things people are really talking about.

“Here are the big ticket items, it continues unemployment and it adds an extra 300 dollars per unemployment check for people who have been laid off, who cant find work, and it does put back in stimulus checks. They won’t be as high as last time but the max level is around $600 per person depending on your income,” says Representative Slotkin.

Congressman Tim Walberg says he is glad more help is on the way.

“Last night everything we did was relative to covid, we took 560 billion from unused funds for care and ppe.”

However, Senator Gary Peters says this is not enough and lawmakers need to think of other ways to help in the near future.

“This will be temporary it will be for the next three or four months, it’ll be help, but we’re going to have to go back and revisit,” says Senator Peters. “We’re gonna have to go see where we are at, at the end of the first quarter of the new year and see what more needs to be done.”