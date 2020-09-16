Lawmakers speak on the gender pay gap in Michigan and call for a change

The Michigan Equal pay day coalition joined together with lawmakers to speaks on the gender pay gap.

As women only make 70 cents on the dollar compared to men and that’s even worse when you look at women of color.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and State Rep. Padma Kuppa from Troy were just some of the speakers who are fighting for women to get equal pay.

Every year the national committee on pay equity sets a date for “equal pay day” to highlight the overall disparity between men and women in the United States.

Stats show women earn less than men at every educational level.

State Rep, Padma Kuppa says ,”in the house and senate a dozen bills that would improve the state of equal pay just in Michigan really simple right you think its something everyone would want those bills have been referred on the house side to the commerce and tourism committed this is last march they have not gotten a hearing.”

However speakers at today’s meeting say they will not stop fighting until they see changes.