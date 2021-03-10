Lawsuit claims facial recognition company stockpiled personal data

ALAMEDA, CaliF. (AP) – Civil liberties activists are suing a company that provides facial recognition services to law enforcement agencies and private companies around the world, contending that Clearview AI illegally stockpiled data on 3 billion people without their knowledge or permission.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court, seeks a court order barring the New York-based firm from collecting biometric information in California and requiring it to delete data on Californians.

The lawsuit says the company has built “the most dangerous” facial recognition database in the nation by scraping and analyzing images from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media.

Clearview AI says its activities are legal.