Lenawee County courthouse closes after bomb threat

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lenawee County courthouse is closed Friday after someone made a bomb threat early in the morning, according to our media partners MLive.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man called Lenawee Central Dispatch at 8:49 a.m. Friday and said there was a bomb in the Lenawee County Judicial Building in Adrian.

The building was evacuated and a Michigan State Police bomb sniffing canine was brought in, even though the caller was extremely vague, police said.

Police said they searched the building and found no bomb and the all clear was given at 11:30 a.m.

However, the courthouse decided to stay closed for the remainder of the day.

At this time, no arrests have been made and if you know anything about the threat, you are asked to call the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at 517-263-0524.